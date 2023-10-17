Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Proteas Look To Continue Unbeaten Run
South Africa vs Netherlands Live score: The Proteas are unbeaten in Cricket World Cup 2023 so far.
South Africa vs Netherlands LIVE: Proteas are unbeaten in World Cup 2023© AFP
South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score: With two wins in two matches, South Africa take on Netherlands in their third ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Having beaten the likes of Sri Lanka and Australia in their first two matches, the Proteas head into the Netherlands showdown as firm favourites. With a healthy Net Run Rate of +2.360, South Africa would go on top of the points table if they manage to beat the Netherlands today. For the Dutch, who are winless after their first two matches in the campaign, it would take a gigantic effort to beat the Proteas. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the South Africa vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match from HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala:
Match number 15 of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is upon us and it will be South Africa going up against Netherlands in Dharamsala in what will be an interesting clash. The Proteas are flying high with two wins from two and they have demolished the likes of Sri Lanka and Australia already. The batting has been firing on all fronts with Quinton de Kock leading the way with two tons to start his campaign. The middle order is solid as well with Aiden Markram looking at his best and the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in a punishing mood. The only concern is that of their skipper Temba Bavuma who has had a stellar 2023 but hasn't got going in the mega event. On the bowling front, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen have been able to make the ball talk with Kagiso Rabada coming in and picking up wickets at the right time. Keshav Maharaj has shown excellent control in both matches and they have the option of playing an extra spinner in the form of Tabraiz Shamsi or choosing from a more than decent line-up of pacers on the bench. South Africa will be out for revenge given their T20 World Cup campaign in 2022 was spoiled by a heroic Dutch performance and this time, the Proteas will look to show no mercy. The Netherlands have lost both of their opening games but there have been a few positives for them in both those games. They have bowled well in patches with Aryan Dutt and Bas de Leede doing really well and the latter has been amongst the runs as well. Their openers do need to show better application and in the middle order, someone has to stay in for a big knock instead of getting 20s or 30s and then getting out. Skipper Scott Edwards needs to step up with the bat as well. If Logan van Beek does return to the side, it will certainly bolster them and with a fairly extended break after the two losses, the Dutch players can start fresh but it will be a tall order for them to get a win. That said, the win for Afghanistan against England would have certainly given them hope that nothing is impossible. Is there another upset brewing on the cards? Or will South Africa continue on their merry way?