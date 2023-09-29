Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Afghanistan Warm-Up ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates
South Africa vs Afghanistan Warm-up ODI Live: Proteas await stern Afghanistan test in practice game.
South Africa vs Afghanistan warm-up ODI LIVE© Twitter
South Africa vs Afghanistan Warm-up ODI Live Score: An intriguing contest unfolds in Trivandrum as South Africa take on Afghanistan in their first warm-up match ahead of the start of the ODI World Cup 2023. In their recent 5-match ODI assignment against Australia, South Africa secured a 3-2 win. The Proteas would look to carry the same momentum forward and hope to iron out a few flaws that exist in their team. As for Afghanistan, they couldn't go far in the Asia Cup 2023 but put some brilliant performances on display in almost all matches. Now, a new challenge awaits them. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup warm-up match from Trivandrum:
