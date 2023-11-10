Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Unchanged Afghanistan Opt To Bat vs South Africa
SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup Live: Afghanistan need a 438-run win against South Africa to push New Zealand out of fourth place on net run rate.
SA vs AFG Live Score Updates: South Africa take on giant killers Afghanistan.© AFP
SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup Live: South Africa look to bounce back from the humbling they suffered against India as they take on Afghanistan in their Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad. While the Proteas have already qualified for the semi-finals, Afghanistan need a 438-run win against South Africa to push New Zealand out of fourth place on net run rate, which seems highly unlikely. The Proteas will take on Australia in the second semi-final next Thursday, with India most likely to square against either New Zealand or Pakistan on Wednesday. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score | SA vs AFG Live Score, Straight from Ahmedabad
Match 42, ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023, Nov 10, 2023
Play In Progress
SA
AFG
13/0 (2.1)
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.00
% chance to win
SA 63%
AFG 37%
Batsman
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
2 (4)
Ibrahim Zadran
11* (9)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
7/0 (1.1)
Lungi Ngidi
6/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Four!
On a length and outside off, angled in and not much movement off the deck. Zadran looks to push but misses.
On a length and on middle, Zadran blocks it under his eyes.
Lungi Ngidi to bowl from the other end.
QUICK SINGLE! Good start for the batting team. Length and on off. Zadran taps it to gully and takes a quick single.
FOUR! Ibrahim Zadran is off the mark. Pitched up, outside off, bit of away swing. Zadran drives it firmly through covers and it races to the fence.
A length ball, around off. Ibrahim Zadran defends.
JUST OVER! This is full and outside off. Gurbaz just chips it over covers where Temba Bavuma is standing. It goes over him for a single.
A length ball, close to off. Gurbaz blocks it out.
A good length delivery, outside off. Gurbaz drops his wrists and lets it go to the keeper.
We are all set. The players are out in the middle. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to open for Afghanistan. Two slips in place for Kagiso Rabada who is playing his 100th ODI match. Let's go...
It is time for the national anthems. It will be Afghanistan first followed by South Africa's.
Rashid Khan is up for a chat. He says as a team they are proud of the way they have played but the last game was tough to take on. Adds they would definitely face games like that again in the future but they have to stay together. Reckons they have to back their skills and talent and they have done well so far across different places. Mentions batting was a big positive for them and also, the way they have finished the game is a big achievement.
AFGHANISTAN (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.
SOUTH AFRICA (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo (In for Marco Jansen), Gerald Coetzee (In for Tabraiz Shamsi), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
Temba Bavuma says they have done well chasing and hopes to do so today. Adds they came up against an in-form India side but they had conversations about it. Informs about the changes, Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi have been rested. Reckons dew has been a big factor and hopes the ball skids on under the lights.
Hashmatullah Shahidi says they will bat first as the surface might help the spinners later on. Informs they are unchanged. Adds the last match was a tough one but they have to move forward and think about this match.
TOSS - Afghanistan have won the toss and will BAT first.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, were flying high this season with the aim for top four but the demolishing loss against Australia wasn't just morale drowning but also have put their chances close to impossible. They are virtually not yet out and will hope to finish the tournament on a high note. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
We are into the final week of the group-stage and the top four have almost been decided. Hello and welcome to the clash between South Africa vs Afghanistan. A place in the semi-finals is permanent for the Proteas who have been one of the best teams in this year's tournament. It was just a small bump against India as they were beaten quite comprehensively but South Africa will hope to finish the round robin on a high.