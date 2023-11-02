The South African cricket team made history on Wednesday, becoming the team with the most sixes in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The Proteas achieved this record during the World Cup match against New Zealand at Pune. In the match, South Africa smashed a total of 15 sixes. With this, they took their sixes tally in the tournament to 82. They have gone past England's tally of 76 sixes in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The Proteas have served as a definition of aggressive and bold cricket with their all-round performances in the World Cup so far, a key hallmark of which is their batting. Opener Quinton de Kock with his four World Cup tons and middle-order trio of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have led them from the front.

De Kock (18 sixes), Klaasen (17 sixes), Miller (14 sixes), Marco Jansen (9), Markram (8) and Rassie Van der Dussen (7) are have hit the most sixes for the team.

Coming to the match, NZ elected to field first and South Africa put on 357/4 in their 50 overs. Quinton de Kock (114 in 116 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) slammed his fourth century of the tournament while Rassie van der Dussen made a return to form after a brief slump with 133 in 118 balls, consisting of nine fours and five sixes. This was his second century of the tournament. David Miller provided the finishing touches with 53 in 30 balls, with two fours and four sixes.

Tim Southee (2/77) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ. Trent Boult and James Neesham took a wicket each.

Advertisement

NZ fumbled heavily in their chase of 358 and were bundled out for 167 in 35.3 overs. Glenn Phillips (60 in 50 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Will Young (33 in 37 balls, with five fours) were lone warriors for the Kiwis.

Keshav Maharaj (4/46) and Jansen were the pick of the bowlers for SA. Gerald Coetzee took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada got one wicket.

Rassie got the 'Player of the Match' award.

South Africa moved to the top of the World Cup 2023 points table with a thumping 190-run victory in Pune. Meanwhile, New Zealand's NRR took a big hit as they slid below Australia into fourth place.