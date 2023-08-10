With question marks over the fitness of Shreyas Iyer, the number four position in the Indian ODI set-up is up for grabs ahead of the World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are the contenders while R Ashwin thinks rookie batter Tilak Varma can be a good choice at that position. "I would go with Surya at four as he is an experienced player and has been playing international cricket for a while," veteran India Shikhar Dhawan told PTI.

"Also, really looking forward to see how Shubman Gill does in the World Cup. Another batter to watch out for will be Rohit Sharma as he did exceptionally well in the last World Cup," he said referring to Rohit's five hundreds in the 2019 edition."

On India's chances in the World Cup, he added, "We have got a very good side which has the right blend of experience and youth. We will have the home advantage. We know the grounds and pitches and that is going to come in very handy."

As he is not part of the Indian team anymore, Dhawan has a lot more time at his disposal. Besides working on his game and fitness, he spends a lot of time on his varied commercial ventures, which fall under the Da One Group umbrella.

"It is important to be productive. We live quite a high-paced life, especially when you are playing all formats like I used to at one point. Now I have enough time, so I keep myself involved with my business interests.