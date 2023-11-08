The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 has seen its share of controversies. For Angelo Mathews' timed out dismissal to Glenn Maxwell criticising the mid-mat light shows, the Cricket World Cup have witnessed moments where things did not go smoothly. Former Pakistan cricket team player Hasan Raza, during a discussion on ABN News, claimed that the Indian bowlers are getting different balls, and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to inspect the balls used by the Rohit Sharma-led side.

The statement was criticised by Pakistan team great Wasim Akram. "I've been reading about this for the last two days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having, sounds like fun. Mind is not there. You are not only embarrassing yourself but us too," Akram had said in response to Raza's statement.

Raza had also said that there was 'DRS Manipulation' by India. "Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?

"The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible," Raza was quoted as saying on ABN.

Now Indian cricket team star Mohammed Shami has reacted strongly to the allegations.

"Sharm karo yaar game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par kabi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kia karo chii yar ICC World Cup hai apk local tournament, nahi hai or Ap player hi the na. Wasim bhai ne samjhaya hai explain kia tha phir bhir Hahahahhahahahahaah. apne player apne Wasim akram par yakin nahi apko. apna tarif karne main lage hai janab apto just like a wow (Please have some shame. Focus on the game rather than talking rubbish. Enjoy and chill; this is the ICC Cricket World Cup, not a local tournament. Wasim Akram explained, but still, hahahaha. You do not trust your own Wasim Akram. This person is busy praising himself)," wrote Shami on his Instagram story.