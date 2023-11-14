The Pakistan cricket team had a rather forgettable campaign at the Cricket World Cup 2023. With just four wins in nine matches, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team was knocked out from the round-robin stage of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. There were high expectations from the 1992 Cricket world Cup champions as they were ranked among the top teams going into the 2023 edition. However, their display on field was not up tp the mark as they lost to India, South Africa, Australia among other teams.

The criticism, following the World Cup debacle, has been quote harsh. From questioning Babar Azam's captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team to their spinners' poor display to the role of the Pakistan Cricket Board, none have been spared.

Former Pakistan star Abdul Razzaq was also among those who criticised the team. One of his statements, as he talked about changing the 'neeyat' or motive of the team, has come under heavy criticism as he namedropped popular actor Aishwarya Rai while making a statement.

A new low of Abdul Razzaq everydaypic.twitter.com/FlK4OXjPJ8 — Anushay|| koi farq nahi parta (@anushuholic) November 13, 2023

What a terrible thing to say!

That's why education and grooming is important. These 3 have travelled the world and yet, something like this is being said by Abdul Razzaq; endorsed by Umar Gull and Shahid Afridi. Very low.

This would hurt Aishwarya, her lovely Bachchan family... pic.twitter.com/IPw3JWhhUd — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) November 13, 2023

Pakistan's batting show, in their last round-robin stage match against England, brought out some raw emotions from former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, who is also an ex-Pakistan cricket team skipper.

"Even the batting performance of today was a specimen of the 80s kind of cricket. Pakistan cannot exist thinking they can beat good sides, who have advanced in aggression, thinking and strategy, by playing cricket of this nature. I just hope the negative, fault-lines are addressed. This team needs a mental lift . Because most of the nucleus will remain the same till the next World Cup. Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam are quite young," Ramiz Raja said on Star Sports.

"The worst thing that lack of bowling performance. The spin department looked absolutely bare to what other produced. Their ability to play spin was also questionable. A sub-continent team playing spin so insipidly was a big new to me. I never expected Pakistan to be so flat against spinners. Losing to Afghanistan and India hit them. Whenever there was a need to be aggressive, Pakistan failed."