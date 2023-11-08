The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match produced one of the most controversial events of the campaign after Angelo Mathews was given 'timed out'. It was Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan who appealed after the Sri Lanka all-rounder missed the 2-minute timeline to be ready for the next delivery of the over. Mathews even asked Shakib if he would consider withdrawing the appeal as the delay was down to a helmet issue, the Bangladesh captain outrightly refused, saying he doesn't want to.

As Shakib reached the post-match press conference, most the of the questions he faced revolved around the Mathews incident. Shakib delved into the details, revealing that it was one of his teammates who brought up the idea of appealing for 'timed out'.

Even when conversations with the umpire and Mathews took place about calling the Sri Lanka star back by withdrawing the appeal, Shakib said he wanted to stick by the rules.

"One of our fielders came to me and said, if you appeal, the law says he's out because he hasn't taken his guard within the time frame. So, then I appealed to the umpires, umpire told me whether you're going to call him back or not, if I said he's out, then you call him back, it doesn't look good. I said I won't call him back.

"We have been playing since 2006, you know, against each other. We have played a lot of games against Sri Lanka. I know him very well; he knows me very well. So, he came and asked me whether if I withdraw my appeal or not If I want to, I said, you know, I understand your situation. It was unfortunate, but I don't want to," he revealed.

When asked if over-rate was a reason behind the incident, Shakib confirmed that it wasn't.

No, I thought we were not slow on over rates today. But yeah, it was in the rules that a batsman has to come to the crease within that certain period of time and he wasn't there at that time.

