The India vs Pakistan ODI Cricket World Cup match turned out to be quite a celebratory affair for the Indian cricket team fans. In the Cricket World Cup group stage match in Ahmedabad on Saturday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team dominated all aspects of the game to register a seven-wicket win and go on top of the Cricket World Cup points table. Indian bowlers kept a tight leash on the Pakistan batters, who went from 155/2 to 191 all out, after Rohit Sharma had opted to bowl first.

Then, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (53*) ensured that India reach the 192-run target in just 30.3 overs. Even with a low total, it was expected that Pakistan would deliver a fight, especially with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali in their ranks. Though Shaheen took the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, he did not look menacing.

In fact, former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri was not impressed with him at all. When India had gone past the 150-mark, Ravi Shastri was commentating on the match during the 21st over of the Indian innings. During that time, Ravi Shastri made an interesting comment.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi koi Wasim Akrram nahi nahi. Woh dalenge new ball ke saath toh nikal sakte hai wicket. Acche bowler hai. But itna bhi zyada chadhane ka kuch nahi hai. Jab hai theek thak toh bolna chahiye theek thaak. Chadhake nahi bolna chahiye ki bahut zabardast hai. Nahi hai yeh manna padega. Accept karo (Shaheen Afridi is no Wasim Akram. He can pick wickets with the new ball. He is a good bowler. But there is nothing to hype so much. When someone is okay, then you have to say okay. You don't have to hype that somebody is great. You have to accept it.)," Ravi Shastri said while commentating on the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match.

India then overhauled the total with 117 balls to spare to extend their unbeaten streak against their neighbours to eight in the 50-over showpiece tournament.

Rohit stood out in his 63-ball knock laced with six fours and six sixes to keep India, who began the event as favourites to win the title, unbeaten in their three matches in this edition.

Pakistan now have two wins and one defeat in the 10-nation tournament.

"There is no doubt about it that the bowlers set up the game for us again today. It was a great effort," said Rohit.

"I don't think it was a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 270-280 but they came back and showed grit and that says a lot about the guys."

With AFP inputs