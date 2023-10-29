Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has slammed all-rounder Shadab Khan for going off the field during a crucial juncture of the team's World Cup match against South Africa in Chennai. Pakistan suffered a fourth straight defeat on Friday to all but bow out of the tournament. During the South African innings, Shadab took a blow to the head while diving to stop the ball. He went off temporarily, only to return after a while. However, he was soon withdrawn from the game, with Usama Mir replacing him as a concussion substitute.

"I don't think Shadab had a serious injury. When one or two wickets were left, he came out on camera to cheer and clap for the team. It just means that you are playing with the emotions of 24 crore Pakistani people. It is not funny," Umar said on a TV channel.

Umar said he didn't believe that the concussion injury Shadab suffered while fielding at mid-off was serious enough for him to go off the field.

"He went off and after a while came back. His scans were apparently also clear. I think he took a route to escape from the pressure and action on the field," the former pacer alleged.

Sohail Tanvir and Umar Gul accuse Shadab Khan of 'running away' and that his injury didn't look serious pic.twitter.com/JIYC1HLl9c — Ghumman (@emclub77) October 27, 2023

Mir finished with two wickets in a thrilling match that SA won by one wicket and effectively ended Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Another former Test pacer, Sohail Tanvir noted that the crowd in Chennai was very sporting and appreciated the Pakistan team's good performances.

Tanveer also backed the allegation by Gul, but he was more careful with his words.

"We don't know how serious this concussion injury was but the way Shadab first returned to the field then went back on whoever's advice... His presence in the dugout does make one wonder should he not have carried on playing.

"I know of players who have batted with broken hands and arms because it was necessary for the team," Umar added.

