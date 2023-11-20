India captain Rohit Sharma got the team off to another quick start with his brilliant performance at the top of the batting order. Rohit struck a brilliant 31-ball 47 in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, setting the platform for the middle-order before being dismsised by Glenn Maxwell. Though Rohit didn't go on to convert his start into a big score, failing to even record a half-century, he did win the hearts of fans and some former cricketers with his pyrotechniques, albeit in a losing cause.

Former India cricketer took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud Rohit's performance. Even former cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra was full of praise for the Hitman. While Irfan called Rohit incredible, Chopra highlighted how the skipper lives by the sword.

Rohit Sharma you are incredible — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 19, 2023

Lived by the sword. Died by the sword. What a catch by Travis Head.

Another tone-setting 40+ for our Skipper.

Over to the middle-order. #IndvAus #CWC2023Final — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 19, 2023

Unfortunately for Rohit, his cameo wasn't enough as Australia chased down the target of 241 runs in the final with ease.

Australia's Travis Head took a spectacular diving catch on the bowling of Maxwell to send Rohit back in the dressing room. Head also turned the match-winner for Australia, becoming only the third Australian player to score a century in an ODI World Cup final.

After playing a match-winning knock of 137 runs, it was never in doubt that Australia opener Travis Head would be named Player of the Match after a standout display that earned Australia's men their sixth Cricket World Cup title.

After taking Australia to its sixth World Cup title victory, centurion Head expressed his astonishment, stating that he "never expected this in a million years."

Australia opener dominated the Indian bowlers on his way to a match-winning knock of 137 in 120 balls.

"Never expected this, not in a million years, truly an exceptional day. Lot better than sitting on the couch at home. Really glad to contribute, the first twenty balls I played gave me a lot of confidence and yea I was able to carry through. The way Mitch Marsh came out and took the game on, he set the tone. That was the energy we wanted and we knew the wicket may get tough. It was a great decision to bowl first after winning the toss. I felt the wicket got better as the day went on. It took a little bit of spin, it paid dividends. Nice to be a part of it, nice to play a role in all of that," Head said during the pre-match presentation.

