Team India's batting sensation Shubman Gill turned 24 on Friday. Fans as well as several current and former cricketers took to social media to wish Gill on his special day. Gill, who made his international debut in 2019, is known for his elegant stroke-making. He is now considered as the successor of current Indian batting great, Virat Kohli. He is also India's youngest all-format centurion. As Gill celebarted his 24th birthday on Friday, the cricketing fraternity extended its wishes to one of India's finest prospects.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was part of the World Cup-winning side in 2011, wished Gill and also congratulated him on being part of the Indian team for ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

"Happy birthday Gill sahab. congratulations on the World Cup call-up! Hope you score loads of runs with your mighty bat and your even mightier determination. god bless, lots of love @ShubmanGill," Yuvraj captioned a photo of him and Gill on X.

Overall in 58 international matches, he has scored 2,784 runs at an average of 43.50, with seven centuries and 12 half-centuries in 73 innings and the best score of 208. With his sheer consistency, he is going towards the path of becoming a future all-time great in world cricket.

Shubman Gill has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League. In 91 matches, he has scored 2,790 runs at an average of 37.70 and a strike rate of 134.07, with three centuries and 18 fifties. His best score is 129.

Gill was the part of GT's debut IPL campaign in which they won the title. With 483 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.50, with four fifties, he was one of the architects of this win. In the next season this year, Gill stepped up his game massively. In 17 matches, he scored 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80, with three centuries four fifties and a best score of 129 in 17 innings.

His knocks helped his team reach finals and he became the youngest 'Orange Cap' winner for most runs in IPL history, at the age of just 23. Gill also has the second-highest runs in a single IPL season with 890 runs, sitting next to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat, who scored 973 runs in the 2016 season, with four centuries and seven fifties in 16 innings.

Gill has a long way to go. But the accolades he accomplished in such a short time proves that the 'Prince of Indian Cricket' he is here for a long run. He will only get better with time and under the guidance of a superstar-filled Indian team, he will no doubt run this game for years to come.

