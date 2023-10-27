The Indian cricket team is going through a great phase at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is currently the only side which has not lost a single match in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The Indian cricket team currently sits at the top of the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table. With 10 points from five games, one or two more wins will be enough for the side to enter the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

All eyes are on the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team to end a long drought of ICC titles. The last time India won an ICC title, MS Dhoni was the captain during the 2013 Champions Trophy. The last time India won the ODI Cricket World Cup in 2011, MS Dhoni was the skipper.

So, naturally, his opinion on India's chances really matters. For the first time, MS Dhoni has spoken about India's chances to win the World Cup.

"It's a very good team. Bohot accha balance hai team ka. Harlog acha khel rahe hain (The team's balance is extremely good. All the players are playing well). So everything is looking very good. Isse zyada main kuch nahi bolunga, baaki samajhdaar ko ishara kaafi hai (I won't say anything more than this. For the wise, the signal is enough)," said MS Dhoni at an event on Thursday.

It is often said that the 2011 Indian squad wanted to win the World Cup for the great Sachin Tendulkar. There are those who wonder if that would be the case for Virat Kohli this time. When Harbhajan Singh was asked this question, he gave a rather eye-opening answer.

In a chat on India Today, Harbhajan Singh recently said that he doesn't feel the 2023 World Cup's Indian team is as united as the 2011 World Cup team was.

"There's a big difference between the two teams. That team (2011 World Cup-winning Indian side) was a lot more united. They wanted to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar. He commanded a lot of respect from others. I am not sure about this team. Don't know who all want to win the World Cup for Virat Kohli. But, they want to win for India for sure. This is a big difference," he said.

Harbhajan further explained his point as he said that the entire team respected Tendulkar to the extent that all the players wanted to win the World Cup for him. He isn't sure if players are that united about Kohli in the current team.