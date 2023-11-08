On a super Sunday, India's talismanic Virat Kohli finally equalled Sachin Tendulkar's all-time ODI centuries record, bagging his 49th ton in the format, in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. Kohli's record-equalling hundred sent the cricketing universe haywire, with reactions pouring in from all corners of the globe. Even the great Sachin took to social media to congratulate Virat on the achievement. But now, another video has surfaced on social media, showing how Tendulkar had predicted Kohli to break his 'record' back in 2012.

In the video Bollywood star Salman Khan could be heard asking Tendulkar if any player would be able to break his records. "Kya lagta hai aapko? Seedhe seedhe bolo nahi tod payega (what do you think of this, ok say that no one can do it)," Salman said.

In response, Tendulkar said: "I think those who can, are sitting in this room only. I can see those youngsters. Virat and Rohit are the ones. As long as an Indian breaks it, I don't mind."

" Prediction From March 2012"



Salman Khan:- "Can Anyone Break Your Record.?"

Sachin Tendulkar:-

pic.twitter.com/PSizKwV466 — HasnaZarooriHai (@HasnaZaruriHai) November 6, 2023

In the video, Sachin had also taken the name of India skipper Rohit Sharma to break some of his records. While the Hitman has gone on to register his name in the history books for multiple records, he isn't anywhere close to Kohli and Tendulkar when it comes to the number of centuries.

In another statement, Tendulkar had said that his 49 ODI centuries record isn't his but India's. Hence, he won't mind his record being broken as long as it stays with the team.

"The 49 ODI hundreds record is not my record, it's India's record. As long as it stays with India, I am happy," he had once said.