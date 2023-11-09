South Africa and Afghanistan will go head-to-head in their final ICC World Cup 2023 league stage match on Friday, November 10. The fixture will be staged at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, commencing at 2:00 PM IST. The Proteas became the second team after India to qualify for the semi-finals. They are set to face Australia for a place in the summit clash of the tournament. Ahead of their match against Afghanistan, they have registered six wins and two defeats in eight matches.

Quinton de Kock (550 runs) and Marco Jansen (17 wickets) have been their standout performers with the bat and ball, respectively.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have enjoyed a memorable ICC World Cup 2023 campaign following four wins and defeats apiece in eight matches. They were close to sealing a historic win against Australia last time out, only for Glenn Maxwell's scintillating double-century to shatter their moment.

As far as individual performances are concerned, opening batter Ibrahim Zadran (361) runs and Rashid Khan (nine wickets) lead the charge for their team.

Even though it's a dead rubber for South Africa, the Afghanistan cricket team will play with all their might in an attempt to make it to the last four.

SA vs AFG pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium offers pitches of a slowish nature. While batters can score freely in an afternoon match with the ball coming easily onto the bat and a quick outfield, the spinners can make the most of the turn available.

The average score in the first innings of the ODIs played at the venue is 237. Teams batting first have won 17 of the 31 ODIs played here and hence, captains will look to put up a decent total and defend it later on.

Pace or spin?

Analysing the three ICC World Cup 2023 matches played at the venue, the pacers have been fairly successful in picking the majority of the wickets.

England's Chris Woakes 4/54 against Australia earlier in the competition is the best performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, albeit in a losing cause.

SA vs AFG weather report

The temperature at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is predicted to be 35 degrees Celsius and 37 per cent humidity.

SA vs AFG Fantasy 11 Prediction:

Top captain and vice-captain picks

Quinton de Kock:South Africa's wicket-keeper batter has been in terrific form and will be the favourite to don the captaincy armband. Quinton de Kock is the leading run-getter of the tournament at the end of eight matches with 550 runs, including four centuries.

Marco Jansen:The Proteas all-rounder has impressed with the new ball, claiming 17 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 6.41. As for batting, the right-handed batter has scored 157 runs in seven innings.

Ibrahim Zadran: Riding high on confidence following his superb century against Australia last time out, Zadran will look to extend his fine run of form at the top of the batting order. Overall, he has amassed 361 runs in eight matches at an average of 51.57.

Azmatullah Omarzai: The Afghanistan all-rounder has proved his worth with both bat and ball, scoring 256 runs and bagging seven wickets.

SA vs AFG Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters:Rassie van der Dussen, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders:Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen

Bowlers:Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain:Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain:Azmatullah Omarzai

South Africa vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and Afghanistan have faced off just once previously in ODIs, with the Proteas winning the encounter by nine wickets in the ICC World Cup 2019 league phase. Spinner Imran Tahir bagged 4/29 in seven overs to win the Player of the Match award.

South Africa vs Afghanistan prediction

Considering the recent form and the head-to-head record of the two teams, expect South Africa to emerge victorious in the upcoming match and enter the semis on a winning note.