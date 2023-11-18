Being a cricket crazy nation, it's only natural that the Indian cricket fans are super excited for the India vs Australia ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Indian cricket team has not won any ICC trophy since 2013 and it has a great chance to end that drought with a resounding win over five-time champions Australia. The Indian cricket team is the only unbeaten side at the Cricket World Cup 2023 with a 10-match unbeaten streak. With dominating displays from the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami among others, hopes are high from the Indian cricket team fans that side will lift the Cricket World Cup.

The interest among the fans for the Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad has been huge. Prices on Cricket World Cup ticket re-selling site viagogo.com showed that a ticket at tier 4 was priced at Rs 1,87,407 while an adjacent tier's ticket was priced at Rs 1,57,421. The least costly ticket at the site was priced over Rs 32000.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Pat Cummins hailed India's star pacer Mohammed Shami and said he will be the player who will challenge the Baggy Greens in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shami has taken the entire tournament by storm since making his first appearance against New Zealand in Dharamshala.

He kicked off his journey with a five-wicket haul against the Kiwis and single-handedly took apart the Blackcaps batting line-up in the semi-final with a seven-wicket haul.

With 23 wickets in 5 matches, Shami is the leading wicket-taker in the entire tournament and will look to extend the lead at the summit.

Cummins sang Shami's praise in the pre-match press conference and said, "I mean they're all pretty well-rounded in all departments you know the one guy that didn't play at the start of the tournament who's done really well is obviously Mohammed Shami he's a class bowler to right and left armers, so yeah, he's going to be a big one but again that these are guys we've played a lot - so all our batters can draw in moments where they've taken on these bowlers and done well."

While Shami has been the standout player, Cummins feels that the spinners -Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeha are not to be undermined.

"Yeah, I think again, they're pretty well-rounded. They've got five guys that bowl ten overs pretty much every match. I think their spinners have done well through the middle overs, Kuldeep and Jadeja, so they're going to be a tough proposition like they always are. But you know, they've won every game, so they've been very impressive," Cummins added.

