The Indian cricket team's dream of winning the Cricket World Cup 2023 for the third time in its history ended on a sour note, as Australia secured a comfortable victory in the final, lifting the coveted trophy for the 6th time in their history. India, who were unbeaten in the tournament until the final, couldn't produce the same magic in the summit clash, leaving the players on the field shattered and heartbroken. Mohammed Siraj couldn't control his tears as Australia hit the winning runs while the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and others were dejected.

Kohli was named the player of the tournament, having scored the most number of runs while Shami ended the campaign as the top wicket-taker. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. had all produced commendable performances throughout the course of the event. But, fate had other plans for them in the final.

One of those nights when you want to forget whatever has happened, but you simply cannot. pic.twitter.com/0foeMVqvuS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

Missed out in World Cup 2011.

330 runs in World Cup 2015.

648 runs in World Cup 2019.

597 runs in World Cup 2023.



Rohit Sharma has given everything but this picture is painful. pic.twitter.com/cOeP1bdg0T — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2023

Rohit Sharma led from front, with bat, played aggressive brand & selfless cricket

Still no trophy he deserves this wc more than anyone pic.twitter.com/YbsX3bGElN — Rachin Ravindra (@Notravindra) November 19, 2023

kl falling to his knees, siraj, shami, bumrah holding onto each other because they couldn't stop crying, virat trying to control his tears, rohit on the verge of crying :( this is beyond heartbreaking but we are still VERY PROUD of you @ict . it's okay. chin up kings pic.twitter.com/mJvYIfWji4 — shreya (@_Lazy_being) November 19, 2023

When it comes to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

