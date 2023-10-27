The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is past the halfway mark in the league stages. The league stage, which consists of 45 matches, has completed 23 matches as of October 24 and has seen some sparkling cricketing action across multiple venues. Hosts India are the only team without a defeat, while every other team has picked up at least one win. Defending champions England are struggling to make their mark, with one win in four matches, while Afghanistan are on the surge, with two wins against two former world champions.

The individual performances in the tournament have been a sight to behold, which are driving teams on the path to the most coveted trophy in cricket. Here's a look at the best XI of players at the ICC World Cup 2023 at the halfway stage.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is batting with the highest strike-rate among all openers in the tournament. The Indian skipper amassed 311 runs in five matches at an average of 62.20 and a magnificent strike-rate of 133.47. His tally includes one blazing century against Afghanistan and a half-century against Pakistan. Rohit Sharma also has the most sixes in the tournament so far, with 17 of his hits going out of the park.

2. Quinton de Kock

A contender for the Player of the Tournament award, Quinton de Kock is batting like a dream at the ICC World Cup 2023. De Kock, who is set to retire from ODIs after this tournament, has already smashed three centuries and has accumulated 407 runs in five matches at an average of 81.40 and a strike-rate of 114.97. His three centuries so far have come against Sri Lanka, Australia and England.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, often hailed as the king of run chases, is living up to that prestigious title in the ongoing tournament. With 354 runs in five matches, he is second only to Quinton de Kock in the run-scoring charts. Kohli is averaging a staggering 118 so far and is batting at a strike-rate of 90.53. In the five matches, he has scored one century against Bangladesh and three half-centuries, missing out on a 50+ score only once.

4. Mohammad Rizwan

Although Pakistan have had a disappointing tournament so far, Mohammad Rizwan's exploits with the bat have been a redeeming feature. With 302 runs in five matches at an average of 75.50, Rizwan is one of the top five run-scorers in the tournament. The highlight of his campaign has been the match-winning century against Sri Lanka, which saw Pakistan complete the biggest chase in World Cup history.

5. Daryll Mitchell

New Zealand's Daryll Mitchell is one of the most underrated players in the tournament right now. The 32-year-old batter is making a stellar contribution to the Kiwis with his power-hitting in the middle order, scoring 268 runs in five matches until now. He averages a whopping 89.33 at a strike-rate of 108.06. He made one terrific century against India and smashed a 67-ball 89 against Bangladesh.

6. Heinrich Klaasen

One of the best strikers in world cricket right now, Heinrich Klaasen is lighting up the World Cup with his power-hitting. The South African batter is in the form of his life and has scored 288 runs in five matches so far. His strike-rate of 150.79 is the best in the tournament (minimum 50 runs) and his tally includes one century and one half-century.

7. Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen has established himself as a trustworthy all-rounder in this tournament. The tall lanky fast bowler has been among the wickets regularly, scalping 10 in five matches so far. However, his 123-run contribution at a strike-rate of 126.80 has added great depth to South Africa's batting, making him a lethal finisher for the side.

8. Mitchell Santner

Not many would've expected Mitchell Santner to make his case as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament at the halfway stage. But after match No. 23, it is the Kiwi left-arm spinner who takes the top spot with 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.91 and an economy of 4.25. Santner has also scored 44 runs with the bat at a strike-rate of 183.33.

9. Adam Zampa

After a poor start to the tournament, Adam Zampa has slowly stamped his authority on the pitches that offer great help to spinners. The Australian leggie has picked up nine wickets in five matches at an average of 24.78 and maintains an economy of 6.19. Zampa's spells against Sri Lanka (4/47) and Pakistan (4/53) were crucial in the five-time champions' resurgence in the tournament.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Possibly the best fast bowler in the tournament right now, Jasprit Bumrah's lethal and economical spells have given India a great edge in the five matches so far. Bumrah picked up 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.27 and his economy of 3.81 is the best among all bowlers who bowled 10 overs or more. Bumrah was named Player of the Match against Pakistan, where he returned with figures of 2/19.

11. Matt Henry

Matt Henry is making great use of the Indian conditions, although they are not the friendliest for fast bowlers. The Kiwi speedster has 10 wickets to his credit in five matches, at an average of 21.70 and a splendid economy of 5.10. His best figures in the tournament came against Netherlands (3/40) and England (3/48), where he picked up some prized scalps and saw his team through to a win.