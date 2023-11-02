Indian all-rounder Riyan Parag notched up his seventh consecutive half-century as Assam defeated Bengal eight wickets to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament (SMAT) on Tuesday. Parag is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 490 runs in eight matches, averaging over 122. On Tuesday, Parag made another statement, smashing an unbeaten 50 off 31 balls with the help of four sixes and two fours. Parag made a cryptic gesture after guiding his team to a win.

Parag and Akash Sengupta (3/29) helped Assam restrict Bengal to a modest 138/8 in their 20 overs.

Invited to bat, a few Bengal batters got starts but failed to convert them into big knocks.

Karan Lal top-scored with 24 while opener Abhimanyu Easwaran made 21. Abhishek Porel made 23 and Kaushik Maity scored a late 21 not out.

Assam lost Denish Das (10) early in the fourth over but Rishav Das did well to hit a 26-ball 31.

Bishal Roy (45 not out, 36 balls, 6x4s, 1x6s) and Parag finished the job for their side.

In another SMAT match, Uttar Pradesh comfortably beat Gujarat by six wickets to enter the quarter-finals.

Batting first, UP bowlers were bang on target as Gujarat managed a below-par 127 for 8 in 20 overs.

UP crossed the target with eight balls to spare and never looked under pressure with Rana smashing unbeaten 71 off 49 balls.

SMAT 2023 Quarterfinals:

Mumbai vs Baroda (Wednesday, November 2)

Punjab vs UP (Wednesday, November 2)

Delhi vs Vidarbha (Wednesday, November 2)

Kerala vs Assam (Wednesday, November 2)

(With PTI Inputs)