Ravichandran Ashwin made a sensational return to the Indian cricket team for the ODI series against Australia and thanks to his brilliant performance, he was included in the Cricket World Cup 2023 as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel. Ahead of the Cricket World Cup, Ravichandran Ashwin was pictured playing the reverse sweep in the nets and that resulted in social media users coming up with hilarious memes. Ashwin will be part of the spin trio including Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad and his batting will also be a key asset for India who will be hoping for him to score some important runs down the batting order.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team on Sunday arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up fixture against the Netherlands. As the members of Men in Blue walked out of the terminal, many fans, who had gathered outside the airport, chanted ‘India, India.'

Ravi Ashwin practicing reverse sweep in the nets. pic.twitter.com/eIXFgEwTcA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 30, 2023

India's first warm-up game against England in Guwahati was washed out due to rain. They will have one more opportunity to test their playing XI against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Ashwin Anna doing hands on practice to understand how to counter reverse sweeps on his bowling. pic.twitter.com/KtM0l859Ff — Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) September 30, 2023

India have an almost full-strength side at their disposal with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah all making successful comebacks from long-term injuries.

He is trying to gain some extra in front of axar and kuldeep. Something X factor. — Insider Prakash (@Insider_prakash) September 30, 2023

All three of the stars have played a significant role. In the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan, Rahul made his comeback official with a stunning century.

In the second ODI against Australia, Iyer also scored a century.

With a fierce performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Fours, Bumrah has shown signs of getting back to his best. After allowing a run in each of his first two outings against Australia in the final ODI, the legendary bowler put on a death bowling masterclass.

India will start their World Cup drive on October 8 against Australia in Chennai.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

