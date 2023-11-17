The Indian cricket team dressing room was a happy space on Wednesday as the Rohit Sharma-led side comprehensively defeated New Zealand in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final to book berth in the title clash. It is after 12 years that the Indian cricket team is in the ODI Cricket World Cup final. One more win and Rohit Sharma will join legendary Indian cricket team skippers like Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni in lifting the ODI Cricket World Cup trophy.

Virat Kohli scored 117 at the Wankhede Stadium to fire India to a massive 397 for 4, the highest-ever total for any team in the history of World Cup semifinals. The total proved beyond New Zealand's reach as they folded for 327 in the

After the match, there were some crazy scenes in the Indian cricket team dressing room. Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, not part of the Indian cricket team Cricket World Cup squad, visited the dressing room. Then Ravichandran Ashwin kissed Mohammed Shami's hands.

Virat Kohli understands his role in the team perfectly and does not require a lot of attention from the coaches, said India batting coach Vikram Rathour. Kohli on Wednesday scaled unprecedented heights when he smacked his 50th ODI century and went past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of getting most tons in the format.penultimate over of their chase with Indian pacer Mohammed Shami taking 7 for 57 to do the job for India again.

"He (Kohli) understands his cricket and we just help him prepare," Rathour told the media here on Wednesday after India qualified for the World Cup final with a 70-run win over New Zealand.

"If he needs to ask anything he comes and asks, otherwise we let him be. He knows what he has to do now, that he needs to get in the right mindspace and he is in a good mindspace. He bats the way he wants to." Rathour said the mood in the dressing room was of delight as Kohli's century propelled India into the first World Cup final in 12 years.

"More importantly winning the semifinal and getting into the final, that was really good. Of course, Virat scoring his 50th hundred was really special. He keeps working really hard on his cricket and fitness. He is still really hungry to score more runs," he said.

