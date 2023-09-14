Former India batter Gautam Gambhir feels KL Rahul has cemented his place in the team as the first-choice wicketkeeper for this year's 50-over World Cup on home soil. Rahul, who was out of action since May due to a hamstring injury, returned to action during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan. However, Rahul proved his doubters wrong, smashing an unbeaten century on his return as India demolished Pakistan in a rain-hit match, which finished on the reserve day.

Gambhir praised the management's decision to back Rahul as the wicketkeeper. Apart from his knock, Gambhir was also impressed with Rahul's glovework.

"The number five position is now open. Whether Shreyas Iyer comes into it, whether they play Suryakumar at seven and Hardik at five or Jadeja at five, now KL Rahul has secured that number four spot as a wicketkeeper-batsman. So, it is pretty much clear, which is good for Indian cricket that they have backed KL Rahul as a wicketkeeper now and who's batting at number four. Before the game against Pakistan, he was not supposed to play that game, but came as a replacement and got that big hundred. He played good cricket and kept the wicket well against Jadeja and Kuldeep on a wicket that does grip. It is prerry much clear that KL Rahul is your wicketkeeper-batter going into the World Cup," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir pointed out since Ishan Kishan has not kept the wickets in the last two matches, the management has made it clear that Rahul will keep the wickets and bat at no. 4 during the World Cup.

"I think the team management has made it very clear that it's going to be KL Rahul who would be keeping in the World Cup because there was Ishan Kishan, and if Kishan was in the scheme of things of playing in the 11 against Australia, then he would have kept, wickets for India because he was the main wicket-keeper but now in the last two games KL Rahul has kept wicket," the former India opener explained.