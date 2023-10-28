Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a shocking revelation that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, including chairman Zaka Ashraf, have been ignoring text messages of current national team skipper Babar Azam. With four losses in six games, Pakistan could face an early elimination from the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India. On Friday, Pakistan lost by one wicket against South Africa. As things stand, Pakistan are currently sixth in the Cricket World Cup points table. Latif revealed that the Pakistan players have not been paid by the board for the last five months.

"Babar Azam has been messaging the chairman. But he is not responding. He even texted Salman Naseer (PCB COO). But he did not respond either. What it is the reason that he is not responding to his captain? Then, you are giving out a press release. You are also saying the central contracts will be redone. Players have not received salaries for five months. Should the players listen to you?," Latif said on PTV Sports.

Latif's remark comes after reports emerged that the players are not happy with board due to the lack of support.

Earlier this week, PCB also hinted that Babar's captaincy could be on the line if the team's campaign in the ongoing World Cup fails.

Babar has been under the scanner with Pakistan on a four-game losing run.

"Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board's stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023," PCB had said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup. At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event."