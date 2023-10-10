The India vs Australia match in the Cricket World Cup 2023 belonged to KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Chasing a target of 201 runs, India lost three top-order batters for ducks, before Rahul and Kohli stitched a 165-run stand for the 4th wicket. While Kohli has received a lot of praise for his 85-run knock, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar feels Rahul's performance should be equally lauded considering he also kept wickets in the first innings before scoring an unbeaten 97 with the bat.

"The way KL Rahul asserted his authority, he looks to be in a different league. Virat Kohli played a great innings but he could not play a chanceless innings. When KL Rahul was batting, he did not give any chance throughout his innings," Shoaib said on his YouTube channel.

Since the conclusion of the match, Kohli has been praised by many for the manner in which he paced his innings. Taking singles and doubles to ensure that the team doesn't get under pressure. Akhtar feels Rahul's fitness was also impeccable as he also ran alongside Rahul, having kept wickets for nearly 50 overs already.

"Rahul hit shots when it was needed, and soaked in pressure with the situation of the game was tough. Virat Kohli's dropped catch was the turning point yes, but KL Rahul giving stability was crucial. You play him at any number - in the middle order, and opening, he does well. Don't forget that he kept wickets as well just before this for 50 overs," Akhtar asserted.

"People laud Virat Kohli for his fitness and his running between the wickets, but KL Rahul is running with him too and also after keeping wickets and that needs to be talked about. KL Rahul is a complete player and needs to be backed throughout," he further said.