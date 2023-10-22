Australia thrashed Pakistan by 62 runs in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Friday. The fiery 259-run partnership between David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) helped Australia post a massive total of 367/9. Later, Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq provided them with a good start but Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul gave Australia an upper hand and Pakistan got bundled out for 305. Apart from being a high-scoring encounter, this match also grabbed a lot of limelight for the stunning catch by Pat Cummins to dismiss Babar Azam.

In the 27th over of Pakistan's chase, Babar played a pull shot towards the mid-wicket off Adam Zampa's delivery but failed to time it properly. Suddenly, the Australia skipper dived to his right side and took a marvelous catch.

Babar, who got dismissed for 18 off 14 balls, was left dumbstruck after seeing the brilliant catch as he gave a disappointing smile before walking back to the dugout.

Talking about the match, brutal hundreds by Warner (163 off 124 balls) and Marsh (121 off 108 balls) led Australia to an imposing 367 for 9. Pakistan batters fought valiantly but could only manage 305 as leg-spinner Zampa (4/53) inflicted blows at vital junctions.

Australia need to profusely thank both Warner, who hammered his 21st ODI hundred, and Marsh, his second ton, for keeping their World Cup campaign on track with a blistering assault.

The Aussie openers amassed 259 runs in just 203 balls, and it was only the fourth instance in World Cup history that both openers notched centuries in the same match.

Australia needed a dominant show to spruce up their confidence after three middling efforts that fetched two defeats and a win in this tournament, and they did it with a bang.

The only spanner in their easy rollicking was left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose five-wicket haul (5/54) was just a sad reminder as to what other Pakistan bowlers could have done with a bit of thinking.

(With PTI Inputs)