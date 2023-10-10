Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming:Pakistan will be going up against Sri Lanka in their next ODI World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday in Hyderabad. If their batting against the Associate nation was any indication, then Pakistan will need to do a lot more in the coming weeks, starting with the clash against Sri Lanka, whose spinners have the ability to cause damage in the opposition ranks. Pakistan are traditionally good against spinners but Babar Azam and Co. would take the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and the promising Dunith Wellalage lightly at their peril.

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, October 10.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match free?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Hotstar and its website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)