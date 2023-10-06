PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Pakistan will be squaring off against Netherlands in their first match of ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday in Hyderabad. The Babar Azam-led side will aim to begin their campaign on a winning note, especially after the heartbreaking loss in the Asia Cup 2023. The problems begin from the top with the opening combination not looking the most threatening in the competition. Imam-Ul-Haq averages an impressive 50 in ODIs but on flatter decks in India, he need to better his strike rate of 82 by a few notches. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of ICC World Cup 2023 Match between Pakistan and Netherlands from Hyderabad