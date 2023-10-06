Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Pakistan Aim To Start Campaign With Win
PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Pakistan will be squaring off against Netherlands in their first match of ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday in Hyderabad.
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Pakistan aim for a comfortable win© AFP
PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Pakistan will be squaring off against Netherlands in their first match of ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday in Hyderabad. The Babar Azam-led side will aim to begin their campaign on a winning note, especially after the heartbreaking loss in the Asia Cup 2023. The problems begin from the top with the opening combination not looking the most threatening in the competition. Imam-Ul-Haq averages an impressive 50 in ODIs but on flatter decks in India, he need to better his strike rate of 82 by a few notches. (Live Scorecard)
- 11:59 (IST)PAK vs NED, Cricket WC Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
