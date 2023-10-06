Pakistan will be taking on Netherlands in their ODI World Cup 2023 opening match on Friday in Hyderabad. Following a pre-mature Asia Cup exit and defeats in the two warm-up games, Pakistan definitely need to raise their game to go deep in the ODI showpiece. Imam is expected to start against Netherlands but the team will need to choose between the destructive but out-of-form Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique who doesn't have the experience of world events. It will be interesting to see that which side will prevail over the other.

When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 6.

Where will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match start?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match free?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Hotstar and its website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)