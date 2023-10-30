Pakistan face a must-win situation, having secured victory in only two of their six matches in the World Cup so far. Their chances of making the knockouts hinge on the results of their upcoming matches, commencing with Tuesday's face-off against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. On the other hand, Bangladesh, who are virtually out of the race for a spot in the semi-finals, head into the game on the back of their defeat against the Netherlands.

Weather conditions and pitch report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens favours batters. However, as the match progresses the surface gets slow assisting the spinners. In the last ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, the Netherlands posted a total of 229 and then bowled out Bangladesh for 142. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 ODI matches at the venue is 289.

Talking about the weather, the temperature at Eden Gardens is expected to be 30 degrees with 40% humidity.

Predicted playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

PAK vs BAN Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Shoriful Islam

For the wicket-keeper position, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is an ideal choice. The wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 333 runs in six matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, with an impressive average of 66.6 and a strike rate of 97.37. His highest score in the tournament is an unbeaten 131.

In the batting department, Babar Azam is the must-have batter in the fantasy team. Despite his team's four-match losing streak, Babar Azam has been a consistent run-scorer individually. In the last six matches, the right-handed batter has contributed 207 runs. The Pakistan captain has managed to notch up three half-centuries in the ongoing competition.

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique is amongst the top two run-getters for his team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This right-handed batter has been instrumental in providing quick starts during the powerplay and creating the platform for the middle-order to score freely. With one century to his name, Shafique has amassed 264 runs in 5 matches.

Imam-ul-Haq, in partnership with Abdullah Shafique, has played a pivotal role in providing Pakistan with strong starts at the top of their batting order. The left-handed batter possesses the ability to anchor the innings and when needed, can unleash powerful strokes to boost the run rate. In the past six matches, Imam-ul-Haq has accumulated 162 runs with a highest score of 70.

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah is the leading run-getter for Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In the last five matches, the right-handed batter has conjured innings of 41 not out, 46, 111 and 20. Mahmudullah has been the backbone of Bangladesh's middle-order, stitching pivotal partnerships with the other batters. Overall, Mahmudullah has scored 218 runs in five matches so far.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the top choice among the all-rounders. His slow left-arm orthodox spin on the turning Eden Gardens' pitch will make him Bangladesh's main weapon. He will also play a crucial role in controlling Pakistan's batters during the middle overs. The Bangladesh captain has snapped 7 wickets in five matches. With the bat, he has also made valuable contributions, scoring 61 runs for his team.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan has conjured a cameo innings for the team on various occasions. Batting down the order, his knack for producing quick runs has been pivotal in accelerating the run rate towards the end of the innings. In the recent match, his 36-ball 43 proved vital as Pakistan reached a total of 270 against South Africa. Overall, Shadab Khan has contributed 117 runs. Additionally, he is also expected to play a key role with the ball, especially in the middle overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed will be vital for Pakistan in potentially a must-win game against Bangladesh. The right-arm off-spinner has consistently maintained an economy rate of 5.43, offering valuable support to the bowlers from the other end. With the bat, Iftikhar has contributed 122 runs at a strike rate of 118.44 and is a dangerous striker who can change the course of the match on his day.

Among the bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi is the first choice for the fantasy XI team. The left-arm pacer is Pakistan's top wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The speedster has claimed 13 wickets in 6 matches. He achieved his best figures of 5-54 during the match against Australia.

Hasan Ali, who was left out during Pakistan's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa, is set to make a comeback to the playing XI against Bangladesh. The right-arm pacer has been a key contributor, securing 8 wickets in 5 matches. His standout performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was when he claimed figures of 4/71 against Sri Lanka.

Shoriful Islam is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the competition. The left-arm pacer has bagged 8 wickets in six matches. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 3/75.

Captain: Mohammed Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is Pakistan's top run-scorer in the tournament, showcasing his batting prowess. Rizwan has also contributed behind the stumps as a wicket-keeper, executing eight dismissals in six matches, accumulating valuable fantasy points in the process.

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

For the vice-captaincy role, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a recommended pick. The right-handed batter is a consistent performer, accumulating valuable fantasy points with his batting prowess. He is poised for a big score against a struggling Bangladesh bowling attack.