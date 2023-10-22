Pakistan will be up against Afghanistan in Match 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 02:00 PM IST. Pakistan made a winning start to their campaign with back-to-back victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, they have stumbled in the last two matches with defeats against arch-rivals India and Australia. A win over Afghanistan will put the Babar Azam-led team's campaign back on track.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have only one solitary win to talk about from four matches. However, their only win came against the reigning champions England. Afghanistan, loaded with match-winners like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, possess an ability to give a scare to any top teams in the competition.

Pakistan are placed fifth in the league table with four points from four matches. A win over their neighbours on Monday, will take them into the top four and put them in contention for the knockouts.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the league table with two points, following their three defeats in four matches.

Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Match 22

Date: 23nd October 2023

Time: 02:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

PAK vs AFG pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is 264. Batting first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting first winning 60 per cent of the matches.

In the recent, New Zealand vs Afghanistan match, the Kiwis, after being put into bat, scored 288/6. In reply, Afghanistan were bowled out for 139.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for spinners as the pitch provides a good grip to the tweaks once the track wears off as the match progresses.

PAK vs AFG weather report

The temperature at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to be 29.93C with 57% humidity.

PAK vs AFG Fantasy XI Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has racked up 294 runs in 4 matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 at an average of 98 and a strike rate of 96.39. He has smashed 1 fifty and 1 century and achieved the highest score of 131 not out.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored 159 runs in 4 matches and is the team's number-one run-getter this edition. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 94.64 with an average of 39.75. He also has a half-century to his name in this campaign.

Shaheen Afridi: The Pakistan bowler has taken 9 wickets at an average of 21.44 in 4 matches. Shaheen Afridi's best spell for this edition is 5/54, which came against Australia in the previous encounter in Bengaluru.

Rashid Khan: The leg-spinner from Afghanistan has picked up 6 wickets in 4 matches so far at an average of 30.83. Rashid Khan's 3/37 against England is his top bowling show of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

PAK vs AFG squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Abdul Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan

PAK vs AFG Fantasy XI team

Wicket-Keeper: Ikram Alikhil

Batters: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-Rounders: Saud Shakeel, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf and Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Pakistan vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan and Afghanistan have competed against each other on 7 occasions in ODIs. While Pakistan have won 7 matches, their rivals are yet to register a win.

The last 5 ODI contests have seen Pakistan win on all 5 occasions. The highest score in these 5 encounters is 302 by Pakistan whereas the lowest has been 59 by Afghanistan.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI records

Highest score: Pakistan's 302/9 at Hambantota in 2023 is their highest total against Afghanistan in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's 300/5 at Hambantota in 2023 is their highest score against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Lowest score: Pakistan's 198/3 at Sharjah in 2012 is their lowest score against Afghanistan in ODIs.

Afghanistan's 59 all-out at Hambantota in 2023 is their lowest total against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Average score: Pakistan's average score in Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI matches is 219, while Afghanistan averages 210 runs against their rivals in ODI cricket.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 prediction

Pakistan have won all their last five matches against Afghanistan in ODIs and will go into this clash as favourites.