India pacer Mohammed Shami emerged as the top wicket-taker in Cricket World Cup 2023, bagging 24 scalps in just 7 matches. His heroic performances with the ball took India as far as the final of the event. While entire India celebrated Shami's success, some bizarre accusations came from Pakistan, with former player Hasan Raza accusing the Indian team of 'cheating'. Raza suggested that Shami and Indian bowlers were given different balls in comparison to the opponent team. Reflecting on the accusations, Shami was left scratching his head.

The veteran pacer wasn't a part of India's playing XI for the first game. In fact, he missed the first 4 World Cup matches before being drafted into the team after Hardik Pandya had injured himself.

Shami hit the ground running with two fifers and a 4-wicket haul in the next 7 matches he played. But, seeing some former Pakistan cricket stars' comments, Shami said that the people across the border couldn't digest his success.

"I pray to god that 10 bowlers come up with my kind of performance. I am not jealous of anyone. If you start enjoying the success of others, you will become a better player," Shami said in an with Puma.

"I was hearing a lot since the last couple of days. I was not a part of the Playing XI in the initial matches. When I was drafted into the team, I took 5 wickets. In the next two games, I dismissed 4 and 5 batters. Some of the Pakistan players couldn't digest my success. Actually, they think they are the best. According to me, a player who performs on time is the best," he added.

Mohammad Shami teaching Pakistan a life lesson.

Mohammad Shami teaching Pakistan a life lesson.

Shami admitted that it was baffling to see a former player like Hasan Raza making such nonsensical comments about different balls being used.

"They were creating unwanted controversy. They said we were getting different types of balls. Even Wasim (Akram) bhai explained the whole process of ball selection in one of his shows. I understand if something of this sort comes up from a person who hasn't been a player. You have played cricket, you are an ex-player, shouldn't make such statements," he concluded.