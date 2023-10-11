Pakistan cricket team star Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his team's record-breaking victory over Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup 2023 to the "brothers and sisters in Gaza" amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. Rizwan was the top performer for Pakistan on Tuesday as he slammed a brilliant 131 and Abdullah Shafique smashed his maiden ODI century as Pakistan chased down a record target of 345. While Rizwan's knock earned him a lot of praise, users on social media were not pleased with his views regarding the crisis. The users pointed out that he needs to concentrate on cricket and not interfere in world politics while some opined that Indian cricket team stars will never make these kind of statements.

"This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," Rizwan posted on X.

"Rizwan try to focus on cricket," an user posted on X in reply to Rizwan's post.

"How will a century or a win help them in Gaza? Instead, you and entire Pak team should donate all kinds of earnings, whether it's match fees, awards, endorsements, etc., from the World Cup to Palestinians. That would be genuine assistance. Otherwise this tweet is just hogwash," another user commented.

The death count in Israel has surged above 1,200 from the worst attack in the country's history, while Gaza officials have reported 900 people killed so far. Israel army also said it had recovered the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas operatives inside Israel.

At least 30 people were killed in overnight strikes by Israel targeting Hamas spots in Gaza. Israel army said fighter jets destroyed "advanced detection systems" that Hamas used to spot military aircraft.

The Palestinian group has threatened to execute one hostage every time Israel drops a bomb, without warning, on a Palestinian home in the Gaza Strip. "Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages," the armed wing of Hamas has warned Israel. The group has 150 hostages - including children.

The threat came after Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off the water supply. The move has sparked fears that an already dire humanitarian situation will further deteriorate.