Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell turned the cricket world upseide down as he slammed an unbeaten 201-run knock against Afghanistan to take his team into the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals. As the cricketing fraternity is still getting accustomed to Maxwell's mayhem at Wankhede, the Australia star's teammate in the Indian Premier League side Royall Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli, took to social media to has shis say on the whirlwind knock. Kohli, who often rubs shoulders with Maxwell on the cricket field in the IPL, said that only the Australia star could've done it.

"Only you could do this, freak @gmaxi_32", Kohli wrote in an Instagram story.

Maxwell also took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, admitting that he was overwhelmed by the messages he has received since last night's knock in Mumbai.

"Pretty overwhelmed with all the Thank you so much to everyone that has sent messages. @patcummins30 was amazing out there! Sorry I knocked back a couple Time to get back to dad duties," Maxwell wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Maxwell was dropped on a couple of occasions by Afghanistan fielders, particularly by Mujeeb ur Rahman when the batter hadn't even reached a half-century. Maxwell admitted that it would've been better had he not earned a few lifelines en route his maiden double ton in the match.

"It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive. A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that.

"It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.