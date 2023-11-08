The Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket World Cup match in Mumbai on Tuesday turned out to be a thriller. After Afghanistan scored a good 291-run total, Australia were off to a horrendous start as their famed batting order crumbled. They were reduced to 91/7 by 18.3 overs before Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins stitched a great stand and scored a 150-plus score. Glenn Maxwell battled through cramps and back spasms to slam one of the most heroic knocks ever.

The match was also witness to a heated argument between Australia's David Warner And star Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan. The two players were teammates at Indian Premier League franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

Maxwell played what can be defined as the best ODI knock all all time, helping Australia bounce back from 91/7 to chase down the target of 292 and beat Afghanistan by seven wickets, sealing a spot in the semi-finals.

"It was hot while fielding today, I have not done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive. A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that.

"It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," said Maxwell in the post-match presentation.