The ICC World Cup 2023 is less than 100 days away and excitement is at an all-time high after the official schedule was announced for the tournament. The Indian cricket team will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan happening on October 15 in Ahmedabad. With home conditions in their favour, India are widely being considered to be one of the main contenders for the title but former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that the absence of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant can be a major factor.

"We don't know the real truth about Rishabh Pant. Because Rishabh Pant, if he was playing, I would have straightaway said that India are the real favourites for the World Cup. But I think obviously, Rishabh Pant's fitness is questionable. Nobody knows how fit will he be before the World Cup. I doubt it. Many people doubt if he will play the 2023 World Cup. Otherwise, the Rishabh Pant factor would have been very crucial," Srikkanth told India Today.

The other cricketer who is currently recuperating from injury is batter KL Rahul and Srikkanth said that he expects Rahul to make a return to the side and provide solidity to the middle order.

"So I believe guys like KL Rahul should be back in the middle order. KL Rahul has been fantastic. We have Rohit Sharma opening with Shubman Gill. Then we have Virat Kohli, who has been fantastic in this format and he has been in form. I believe India has got the capabilities of winning the World Cup," Srikkanth said.