Former England captain Michael Vaughan turned 49 on Sunday. Wishes poured in from all corners for the ex-international cricketer, who remains highly active on social media. Besides being a former cricketer, Vaughan is also famous for his tongue-in-cheek comments that he mostly posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. On the occasion of his birthday, Jaffer took to the microblogging platform to wish the players but he did it in his own style. The former India batter, who often gets engaged in banter with Vaughan on X, on Sunday trolled him while sending birthday wish.

Jaffer posted a picture of a cake which had the screenshot of a post made by Vaughan last year.

"England are the best white ball team in the world. They have an incredible group of players, thoroughly deserve to now hold both white ball WCs .. In Ben stokes they have a player who just knows how to win the big moments .. Great teams need Great individuals.. England have plenty," read Vaughan's post from November 2022.

"Happy b'day to the man who loves to eat his own words," wrote Jaffer while re-sharing the image of Vaughan's old post.

Defending champions England are struggling in Cricket World Cup 2023 as they managed to win only one of the first five games.

Earlier, legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag also trolled former Vaughan following England's shocking loss against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Advertisement

England were outplayed by an impressive Afghanistan side but Vaughan took to social media to make a huge prediction about their campaign.

"England in the World Cup semis," Vaughan posted.

In response, Sehwag pointed out that England have reached the semi-finals just once in the last eight editions. "Not in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2023 . Just one in 8 attempts," Sehwag trolled Vaughan on X.