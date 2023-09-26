After a recent video of India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev being handcuffed emerged on social media, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir had raised concerns over the well being of the latter. In the video, Dev was being forcibly led into a room by two unidentified men. Netizens, including Gambhir, questioned the nature of this video as to whether it is a genuine footage or could it be an elaborate advertising stunt? However, Gambhir took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the context behind the video.

"Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it's not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!," Gambhir had posted on X.

Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it's not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine! pic.twitter.com/KsIV33Dbmp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2023

It has now been clarified that the video was part of a promo shoot for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

"Areh @therealkapildev paaji well played! Acting ka World Cup bhi aap hi jeetoge! Ab hamesha yaad rahega ki ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is free on @DisneyPlusHS mobile," Gambhir posted on Tuesday.

Areh @therealkapildev paaji well played! Acting ka World Cup bhi aap hi jeetoge! Ab hamesha yaad rahega ki ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is free on @DisneyPlusHS mobile pic.twitter.com/755RVcpCgG — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 26, 2023

Kapil Dev started his international career in October 1978 against Pakistan.

Dev played 131 Test matches for India, scoring 5,248 runs and he also picked up 438 wickets in the longest format of the game.

In One-Day Internationals, the all-rounder represented the country in 225 games.

Advertisement

He picked up 253 wickets and smashed 3,783 runs. Dev scored just one century in the limited overs format -- the famous knock of 175 that came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup.

In the same tournament, Kapil Dev's heroics saw India lift their maiden World Cup, beating the West Indies in the final.

The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee called an end to his playing career in 1994.