The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday shared important medical and fitness updates on five top players, including star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Through an official release, the BCCI revealed that Bumrah, who has battling with a recurrung back injury, is in the final stage of his rehab and he has started bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy. With India set to take part in the Asia Cup, as well as the ODI World Cup on home soil, Bumrah's latest medical update comes as a massive boost for the team.

However, former India batter Wasim Jaffer is skeptical over the fact that whether Bumrah will be able to bowl with the same intensity.

"He is a huge part of the bowling attack. I feel he will have an extremely important role in the World Cup. We are missing him in death bowling. We have missed him this entire year. However, he needs to come back to fitness, and there will be a question mark whether he will be able to bowl the same way, at the same pace," Jaffer said on Jio Cinema.

Jaffer insisted that Bumrah is the backbone of India's pace attack across formats, and his fitness will be key to India's chances at the World Cup.

"He is extremely important, not for one, but all formats. However, keeping the World Cup in mind, he is a very important player. He has won India so many matches in tough conditions. He is a senior player as well. Bumrah will remain the leader of the pack in the World Cup. So it is extremely important for him to get fit," he added.

The ODI World Cup will be held later this year in India during the October-November window.