Ahead of the clash against Afghanistan, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said that they have no plans to promote batter KL Rahul to the No.4 position as he is doing "so well at number 5." After registering a thumping win over Australia in their tournament opener, India will take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rahul has had an impressive last few weeks with his unbeaten 97 against Australia in the World Cup opener on Sunday while playing at No.5.

"No, not at the moment because he is doing so well at number 5 and Shreyas has done really well for us at number 4. So absolutely no temptations," Vikram Rathour said during a pre-match press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav was not a part of India's playing XI in the opening clash, however, the batting coach said they would bring the batter into the team if the think tank felt the need to do so at any point during the tournament.

"Whoever is being given the opportunity, I think the belief of team management is that he should get proper opportunity. We need to back everyone. Whoever is playing should get enough opportunity. And if there is a situation where we feel that Surya should be brought in, again he has been batting really well. He has been playing well, he is preparing well. So, if we feel that Surya should be brought in, we will definitely play him," he added.

In Shubman Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan opened with captain Rohit Sharma in the opening clash, however, the batter was dismissed for 0.

"No, he has opened in the past and he has played as an opener. So, no specific discussion on that. He understands the moment. That was the reason he has been in the team. We knew that he could bat top of the order or in the middle order. So, he has done that before. So, no specific discussion on that. Just hope that he comes good tomorrow," Rathour said.

India men's cricket team batting coach Vikram Rathour disclosed that Shubman Gill was hospitalized but as a "precaution" and he has returned to the hotel in Chennai.

Gill has been battling an illness and is still in the recovery stage in Chennai. The young opening batter missed India's opening match against Australia in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday ruled out Gill from India's clash against Afghanistan in Delhi after confirming that he stayed in Chennai under the supervision of the medical team.

Rathour was quizzed about an update on Gill while referring to a news item that he was hospitalized and then he has been brought back to the hotel.

Rathour shed some light on the matter and said in the pre-match press conference, "He is recovering well. He was hospitalized, yes, but that was more as a precaution. He is back in the hotel; he is recovering well. So, being monitored by the medical team and whatever update we get, we are hoping that he will recover pretty soon. He is looking good actually."