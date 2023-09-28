The Indian cricket team could contemplate making one change in the ODI World Cup squad that was announced a few weeks ago. With Axar Patel sustaining an injury, the selection committee finds itself in a troublesome position. Though the injury to the all-rounder isn't a serious one, talks of him being replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin have taken place in the cricketing spectrum. With the squad announcement deadline today (September 28), the Board of Control for Cricket in India have to confirm whether it plans to make any changes to the 15-man roster or not.

Ashwin featured in two of the three ODIs against Australia, producing a phenomenal display. But, he was rested for the 3rd ODI as Washington Sundar took his place in the team. Though India lost the match, Sundar's performance did impress many in a high-scoring match.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, India captain Rohit Sharma said that he wanted to give opportunity to every play ahead of the World Cup.

"I'm pretty happy, of course I would like to go all the way along but if I'm hitting like that I'm happy. The last 7-8 ODIs we have played really well, we have been challenged under different conditions and different teams, I thought we responded to that challenge pretty well. Unfortunately, not the result we wanted today. [on Bumrah] I'm pretty happy, more importantly how he feels body-wise, he has got so much skill, one bad game can happen to anyone. How he feels mentally and body-wise is key for us and that's looking good for us" the Indian captain said.

"When we talk about the 15 we are very clear what we want. We are not confused; we know where we are headed as a team. It's a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part - that's how we win championships. It's about looking after the body and try and stay fresh for the next one and half months," Rohit Sharma said.

But, whether the performances of certain players prompt the Indian team to make changes in the squad or not, isn't yet known.