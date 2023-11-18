It will be momentous occasion for Rohit Sharma on Sunday as the veteran Indian cricket team batter as he will lead his side in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-hander has been a mainstay of the Indian batting order for several years and has made his name as one of the most explosive batters in the history of white-ball cricket. While the illustrious career that he has enjoyed till now seems like something right out of a fairytale, Rohit's journey to stardom began in 1999 with a problem that changed his life.

Rohit was an off-spinner during his school days and during a tournament, his performance caught the eye of coach Dinesh Lad, father of Mumbai cricketer Siddhesh Lad. He was so impressed by Rohit's performance that he wanted to talk to his parents about his future in the game.

Rohit was staying with his uncle and grandparents in Borivali area of Mumbai and when his uncle came to meet Lad, the coach insisted for Rohit to be admitted to Swami Vivekanand School.

“His uncle told me that the school where he was studying charged only Rs 30, and that they couldn't afford to pay Rs 275. Which is when I requested the director to give him a freeship (financial aid provided to students from economically weaker sections). He is the first student whom I requested a freeship for. The director did ask me why I was supporting this student. But I knew he was bright and played good cricket. I didn't want to let him go,” said Lad according to News18.

That proved to be the turning point in his career as he flourished under the coaching of Dinesh Lad and he went on to play U-19 cricket and domestic cricket before finally breaking into the senior side.