New Zealand, the 2019 World Cup runner-ups, will take on Asian side Afghanistan in Match 16 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 18 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. The match will start at 02:00 PM IST.

Match: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Match 16

Date: 18th October 2023

Time: 02:00 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Match 16 Preview

New Zealand have played three matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and are currently placed second on the points table, having won all their three matches. Afghanistan, meanwhile, are sixth on the points table with one win from three matches.

NZ vs AFG pitch report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai offers a lot of assistance to spinners as the track wears down. The team batting first might get an early advantage when the pitch is good to bat on. Setting up a target first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting first winning 60 per cent of the matches.

NZ vs AFG weather report

The temperature at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is predicted to be 30.03C with 58% humidity.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan squads

New Zealand:Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

Afghanistan:Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Abdul Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan

Top players

Devon Conway: New Zealand batter Devon Conway has scored 229 runs in 3 matches of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 at an average of 114.5 and a strike rate of 104.09. The left-handed batter has smashed one century and achieved the highest score of 152 not out during his team's nine-wicket win over England in the opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz:Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made 148 runs in 3 matches and is the team's number one run-getter this season. He has a strike rate of 100.68 and averages 49.33. He also has one half-century to his name in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Mitchell Santner:New Zealand's left-arm spin bowler has taken 8 wickets in 3 matches. Mitchell Santner's best spell in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 came against the Netherlands when he bagged 5/59 in his team's 99-run win. The tweaker has scalped wickets at an average of 15.87. The all-rounder has also contributed with the bat in his team's three wins in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rashid Khan:The Afghanistan bowler has racked up 5 wickets in 3 matches so far at an average of 28.40. Rashid Khan produced figures of 3/37 in his team's shock 69-run win over England. The leg-spinner has been vital for Afghanistan all these years and will be an important player if they have to go far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan head-to-head

New Zealand and Afghanistan have faced each other on 2 occasions in ODIs. While New Zealand have won 2 matches, their rivals have failed to register a win. The highest score in these 2 matches is 188 by New Zealand whereas the lowest is 172 by Afghanistan. The chasing side has come out on top on 2 occasions in as many matches.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ODI records

Highest score: New Zealand posted 402/2 against Ireland in 2008, which stands as the highest score for the Kiwis in the ODIs. For Afghanistan, the highest ODI score of 338 came against Ireland in 2017.

Lowest score: For New Zealand (64) the lowest score has come against Pakistan in 1986 Afghanistan made 58 against Zimbabwe in 2016.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table

New Zealand are ranked second in the points table of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 6 points and a net run rate of +1.604. They have won all of their 3 matches.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are sixth with 2 points from 3 matches. They have won 1 match and lost 2, with a net run rate of -0.652.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan prediction

New Zealand are favourites to win the upcoming fixture as they are one of the teams in form in the ongoing tournament. New Zealand's win over England set the tone for them as they navigated the challenging teams in their recent matches. Afghanistan, meanwhile, registered the shock of the tournament when they beat the defending champions England. However, the Kiwis might be wary of such an upset and won't let their guard down. Expect a New Zealand win.