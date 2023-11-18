Ahead of the Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad between the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team and five-time champions Australia on Sunday, there were rumours that pop star Dua Lipa may be one of the performers at the title clash. However, according to the list of performers at the Cricket World Cup final released by BCCI on Saturday, Dua Lipa's name is not there. India have not won an ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy and Rohit Sharma's men have the chance to the end the drought in the Cricket World Cp final.

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri who has been closely spectating India's journey backed the Men in Blue to lift the cup while focusing on the need to stick with their game.

"India will win the World Cup. They will start playing in the World Cup final as the favourites. They don't have to do anything different, they just have to continue what they are doing in the last two games. I want the team to be composed and calm, and handle the pressure. Every Indian cricketer is performing well in the tournament which is a great sign," Shastri told the media ahead of the title clash with Australia.

According to the BCCI, singer Jonita Gandhi, Music composer Pritam Chakraborty, Akasa Singh are among the performers for the final.

In an interaction with the semi-finalists of the World Cup 2023, Dua Lipa was asked a few questions by cricketers like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, etc. During the interaction, Gill even asked her what song she would be performing (potentially) in the World Cup opening and closing ceremony. Her response was the song 'Physical'.

The Indian Air Force will perform an air show during the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area.

Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Saturday, the PRO said in a statement.

India and Australia qualified for the final after their semi-final wins against New Zealand and South Africa respectively. In the league campaign of the tournament, India had defeated Australia comprehensively.