The policemen deployed at the M Chinnaswamy stadium premises adopted some strict controlling measures to keep fans in check to avoid disruptions during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday. The police asked the fans not to use black dress as a mark of protest, though they did not bar anyone from wearing clothes of that particular colour while entering the stands. However, the police asked the fans not to use placards with provocative slogans.

"We were instructed to check placards and banners of fans before they enter the stadium, so that there will not be any untoward incident,” said on official manning the stadium security on condition of anonymity.

B Dayanand, the City Police Commissioner, has in fact given special instructions to his officers in this regard, particularly because the city had seen a couple of protest marches in support of Palestine during the on-going conflict with Israel.

Later, a video surfaced in X (formerly Twitter) in which a policeman was telling a fan in the stands not to shout slogans that may go down well with the rest of the spectators.

It was claimed that the policeman tried to dissuade the fan from shouting "Pakistan Zindabad." "It is a word from the higher authorities that fans should not be allowed to engage in provocative acts. So, we are following it," the cop said.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck blazing centuries as Australia scored 367 for 9 in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

For Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed five wickets.

Warner smashed a 124-ball 163, while Marsh scored 121 off 108 deliveries as the two were involved in a 259-run opening partnership that formed the cornerstone of the big total.

However, Australia suffered two blows when Marsh and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (0) departed one after the other with the score on 259 as Pat Cummins' side suffered a minor setback.

Both the wickets were taken by Afridi, who returned with figures of 5 for 54 in his 10 overs, while Haris Rauf scalped three wickets as Pakistan made some amends in the back end of the innings.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. Australia played an unchanged side while Pakistan brought Usama Mir in place of vice-captain Shadab Khan.