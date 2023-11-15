India will square off with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST. New Zealand, after making a terrific start to their campaign with four consecutive wins, faced a setback midway, registering four successive losses that dimmed their prospects of reaching the semi-finals. However, under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, the team rallied and beat Sri Lanka in a must-win match, securing a fourth-place finish to advance to the knockouts.

As the Kiwis approach the semi-final, the team will aim to conjure the same spirit that helped them overcome challenges in the league stage and put a halt to the formidable Indian juggernaut on Wednesday.

Openers: Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra

Opening batter Devon Conway stands out as one of New Zealand's most reliable run-scorers. His ability to score quickly at the top of the order could help the Kiwis lay down a solid foundation upfront. Conway has scored a total of 359 runs in nine matches, with a strike rate of 102.27.

Playing in his debut World Cup, Rachin Ravindra has left everyone impressed with his performances. The opener has scored a total of 565 runs in nine matches that include three centuries and two half-centuries. His best of 123 not out came against England in the opening match of the tournament.

Middle-order: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Mark Chapman

Kane Williamson's return to the playing XI has bolstered the New Zealand team. He will play a pivotal role in tackling the Indian spinners in the semi-final. Williamson has amassed a total of 187 runs in three matches, with a high score of 95.

Daryl Mitchell has been one of the key players for New Zealand in the tournament. His big-hitting has proved instrumental in the team's ability to set substantial totals. The right-handed batter has scored a total of 418 runs in nine matches. Playing in the middle order, Mitchell has registered one century and two half-centuries, with a top score of 130.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham and Mark Chapman have been instrumental in providing rear-guard action to the New Zealand team. Latham has also been effective behind the stumps registering nine catches. On the other hand, Mark Chapman has proven to be handy with the bat, scoring quick runs late in the innings.

All-rounder: Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson

Glenn Phillips, who is a batting all-rounder, has assumed the responsibility of the fifth bowler in absence of injured pacer Matt Henry. The off-spinner has taken six wickets in nine matches. Phillips has also scored 244 runs, with two half-centuries.

Spinner Mitchell Santner has been the key contributor for New Zealand in this campaign. The left-arm spinner has exploited the Indian surfaces and has bagged 16 scalps in nine games to stand out as the leading wicket-taker for the Kiwis in the competition.

Lockie Ferguson has proven to be an important player for New Zealand, particularly with his ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs with the ball. The right-arm bowler has taken 10 wickets. His big-hitting prowess further enhances his importance in the playing XI.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Trent Boult has taken on the responsibility of spearheading the New Zealand bowling attack in the absence of the injured pacer Matt Henry. The left-arm pacer has bagged 13 wickets in nine games. He will play a vital role in stopping India's in-form batting order from running away with the match.

Tim Southee, who has been New Zealand's reserve pacer, has contributed impressively everytime he has been included in the playing XI. Southee has four wickets to his name from three matches.

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra

Kane Williamson (c)

Daryl Mitchell

Mark Chapman

Glenn Phillips

Tom Latham (wk)

Mitchell Santner

Lockie Ferguson

Trent Boult

Tim Southee