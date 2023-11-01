New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand will take on South Africa in a clash of heavyweights of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the clash which will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Blackcaps lost a high-scoring encounter to Australia by just five runs and with four wins, two losses and eight points sit at the third spot in the points table. South Africa, on the other hand, occupy the second spot with 10 points from six matches. South Africa have not defeated New Zealand in a World Cup match since 1999. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

