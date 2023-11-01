Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Both Sides Look To Strengthen Top 4 Grip
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, WC 2023: New Zealand will miss the services of captain Kane Williamson against South Africa.
NZ vs SA Live Score Updates: New Zealand square off against South Africa in Pune.© AFP
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand will take on South Africa in a clash of heavyweights of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the clash which will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Blackcaps lost a high-scoring encounter to Australia by just five runs and with four wins, two losses and eight points sit at the third spot in the points table. South Africa, on the other hand, occupy the second spot with 10 points from six matches. South Africa have not defeated New Zealand in a World Cup match since 1999. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
The runners-up of the 2019 edition, New Zealand started their campaign with four wins in as many games. However, their campaign has hit a roadblock with two straight defeats, and they will be eager to return to winning ways. With Kane Williamson yet to fully recover, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra will be expected to continue the good work with the bat. After scoring an unbeaten hundred against England, Devon Conway has seen a dip in form in recent games and he is due for a big score. In the last outing against Australia, Lockie Ferguson could not bowl much due to a right Achilles niggle, and the Kiwi fans will be hoping that the speedster is fit enough to feature. The pairing of Trent Boult and Matt Henry were put under pressure by the Aussie openers in the previous encounter and they would want to put in an improved display with the new ball.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of match number 32 of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which sees New Zealand take on South Africa. A blockbuster clash awaits us at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium between two high-quality teams that currently occupy two of the top three spots in the standings, and we expect it to be a tightly fought contest.
We are now at the business end of the league stages of the World Cup and the table is shaping up nicely. In Match 32, two of the top contenders for this edition's trophy New Zealand and South Africa lock horns against each other to maintain their position in the top four. The Kiwis went down against the Aussies in the last game but not without a fight. James Neesham finally got his chance and almost pulled off a miracle but just fell short. Devon Conway is struggling a bit and will look to find his form back while Rachin Ravindra has been a revelation for them in the batting department and will be crucial and he also scored a fine century in the last match. However, they will need to improve when they are chasing targets. Daryl Mitchell has played some fine knocks in the tournament and Kane Williamson is also back in the nets and they will hope that he is fit for all the remaining matches. Trent Boult gives them a nice balance of bowling at the start and the death while Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson also support him well with wickets. Ferguson got injured in the last game and we may see Tim Southee come in the side while Santner has bowled economically and exploited the Indian conditions well to trouble the batters. They will be eager to get back to winning ways here. South Africa, on the other hand, just managed to get past Pakistan in their previous game and that will give them good confidence. Their batting has been absolutely destructive with Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller all scoring for fun. QDK has already scored three tons and will look to add another to his tally. Their bowling mainly depends on Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and Lungi Ngidi with Kagiso Rabada struggling a bit. They will hope that they can work together as a unit and get another two crucial points. Whose side are you on - Proteas or Black Caps?