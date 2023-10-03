Veteran Indian cricket team batter Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to hilariously troll the Pakistan cricket team after a misfield during their Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Australia on Tuesday. Over the years, Pakistan have been part of some hilarious instances of poor fielding efforts and Dhawan shared a video on X (formerly called Twitter) that showed two fielders going for the same ball but they decided to wait for the other one to collect the ball and it ended up going right through the middle.

"Pakistan & fielding never ending love story #PakistanFielding #PakCricket," Dhawan posted.

Earlier, Pakistan's spin bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said the team with the strongest bowling unit, capable of stemming the runs on India's batting-friendly pitches will win the Cricket World Cup.

The 24-year-old is leading Pakistan's spin attack that has come under severe criticism for not taking wickets in the middle overs.

Shadab himself managed just six wickets in five Asia Cup games last month with four coming against outsiders Nepal in a tournament where Pakistan crashed out in Super Four stage.

But Shadab hoped Pakistan's bowling can stage a comeback at the World Cup which gets underway on Thursday.

"I think the team that has the best bowling will win the World Cup because the pitches will produce high totals," Shadab told a news conference.

Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in their first warm-up match of the tournament on Friday.