Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates
NED vs AFG Live, Cricket World Cup 2023: Both Netherlands and Afghanistan are still in contention to reach the semi-finals with the likes of Pakistan and New Zealand struggling to stitch a winning run.
NED vs AFG Live Score Updates: Netherlands to bat first vs Afghanistan.© AFP
NED vs AFG Live, Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their Cricket World Cup match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Starting as favourites on a tricky Ekana Stadium surface, with a quality spin attack at its disposal, Afghanistan (6 points) will not only look to secure two points against the Dutch (4 points) but also aim to win big and improve the net run-rate in its bid to remain relevant in the race to semi-final. Both teams are still in contention to reach the semi-finals with the likes of Pakistan and New Zealand struggling to stitch a winning run. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score | NED vs AFG Live Score, Straight from Lucknow
Match 34, ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023, Nov 03, 2023
Play In Progress
NED
42/1 (7.1)
AFG
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.86
% chance to win
AFG 63%
NED 37%
Batsman
Max O'Dowd
20* (21)
Colin Ackermann
17 (18)
Bowler
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
24/1 (4)
Fazalhaq Farooqi
18/0 (3.1)
No run.
Back of a length and on off, defended.
FOUR! Dispatched again. Fazalhaq Farooqi is not learning. He goes short again and well wide outside off. Max O'Dowd yet again feasts on the width offered and hammers it through point. Second boundary in the over and 4 in the last two.
Corrects his line and bowls it on middle, defended.
FOUR! Width on offer and Max O'Dowd pounces on it. Raining boundaries here. This is short and outside off, with just three men on the off side, it is easy, he slaps it past cover. No chance of stopping that.
Back of a length and on off, defended.
A single to end a very productive over for the Dutch! On middle, this is nudged around the corner for one.
FOUR! Clipped away. Nice and fine. The bad start for the Dutch is now turning into a good one. This is on the pads, Max O'Dowd goes back and then works it fine down the leg side. It races away. The outfield seems a lot faster in this game.
Angled into the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
NOT GREAT NEWS! Rashid is holding his hip in pain as he walks off the field.
FOUR! SLAPPED AWAY! This is flatter and outside off, Colin Ackermann gets down on one knee and then slaps it through covers. Gets on top of the bounce really well.
Direct hit and Max O'Dowd would have been short! This is flatter and on off, Max O'Dowd pushes it wide of cover. The fielder, Rashid Khan gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
Max O'Dowd brings out the sweep, it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg.
He does, a little too straight however, not the best of balls. Colin Ackermann flicks but finds mid-wicket.
Good length again and around off, Colin Ackermann pushes it to cover. Good comeback after going for a boundary on the very first ball. He needs to end it well.
Back of a length and on off, Colin Ackermann stands tall and pushes it to mid off.
Another from around the wicket, Fazalhaq Farooqi changed this angle at the start of the over as there is no swing. It is on off, defended again.
Good length and on off, Colin Ackermann defends it. Corrects his line this time.
FOUR! Clipped away! That is not the best of balls. It is on the pads, easy pickings for Colin Ackermann. He works it fine on the leg side and it races away. Fazalhaq Farooqi has not started all that well.
A dot to end then! On middle, Max O'Dowd works it to mid-wicket.