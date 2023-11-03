NED vs AFG Live, Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their Cricket World Cup match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Starting as favourites on a tricky Ekana Stadium surface, with a quality spin attack at its disposal, Afghanistan (6 points) will not only look to secure two points against the Dutch (4 points) but also aim to win big and improve the net run-rate in its bid to remain relevant in the race to semi-final. Both teams are still in contention to reach the semi-finals with the likes of Pakistan and New Zealand struggling to stitch a winning run. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

