Netherlands will face off against England in Match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India, on November 8. The match will commence at 02:00 PM IST. The Netherlands have been one of the standout surprises of the World Cup up to this point. Despite their current eighth position in the ICC Cricket World League standings, the Dutch team has achieved impressive victories over teams such as South Africa and Bangladesh in the competition.

On the other hand, England's hopes of reaching the semifinals have already been dashed. The defending champions will now aim to restore their reputation and conclude the campaign on a positive note.

Openers: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd

Max O'Dowd has been responsible for providing strong starts to the Dutch team. The right-handed batter has scored 103 runs in seven matches with a best score of 42.

Wesley Barresi took over the mantle of opening for the Netherlands in the last two matches. The right-handed batter scored an impressive 41 in his first match against Bangladesh.

Middle-order: Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards

Colin Ackermann has been the backbone of the Dutch batting line-up. Ackermann has contributed 181 runs in seven matches so far. The right-handed batter has a strike rate of 79.04. Ackermann has a half-century to his name with a highest score of 69.

In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Ackermann has made 95 runs with a strike rate of 70.37.

Sybrand Engelbrecht is the Netherlands' leading run-getter in the competition. The right-handed batter has piled up 222 runs in six matches so far. Engelbrecht has two half-centuries to his name with a top score of 70. In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Engelbrecht has made 193 runs at a strike rate of 67.25.

Scott Edwards has been leading the Dutch team for the front. The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 204 runs in seven matches so far. The right-handed batter has a strike rate of 90.27. The Dutch skipper has scored two half-centuries and has the highest score of 78 not out. In the last five matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Edwards has produced 174 runs at a strike rate of 88.32.

All-rounder: Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar

Bas de Leede has been one of the most influential players for the Netherlands in the ongoing competition. The all-rounder has claimed 11 wickets in seven matches. The right-arm bowler has an average of 30.09 and an economy of 7.04. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 4/62.

Saqib Zulfiqar has been in and out of the team. Although the bowling all-rounder has played only two games so far, he has been vital in the team's performance in the competition.

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Logan van Beek is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands in the competition. The right-arm pacer has scalped 10 wickets in six matches with an average of 28.10 and an economy of 5.52. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 4/74.

Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren has taken 10 wickets in seven matches. The right-arm fast bowler has an average of 30.00 and an economy of 5.52. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 4/23.

Roelof van der Merwe has played a pivotal role with the ball for the Dutch team in the competition. The left-arm spinner has made the most of the slow Indian tracks to contain the opposition batters and chipped in with crucial wickets. Roelof van der Merwe has bagged five wickets in six matches.

Aryan Dutt has also been vital for the Dutch team in containing the opposition batters in the middle overs. The off-spinner has bagged eight wickets in seven matches with the best figures of 3/44.

Netherlands' Predicted Playing XI

Wesley Barresi

Max O'Dowd

Colin Ackermann

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Scott Edwards (C & WK)

Bas de Leede

Saqib Zulfiqar

Logan van Beek

Roelof van der Merwe

Aryan Dutt

Paul van Meekeren