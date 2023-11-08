Virat Kohli made history on Sunday as he slammed his 49th ODI century during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa. It was Kohli's second century in this year's Cricket World Cup and it was instrumental in guaranteeing an easy victory for the Indian cricket team. With the century, Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting the most number of centuries in ODIs. Following the match, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was asked about any special celebrations for Kohli and he came up with a truly interesting response. Jadeja said that the team comes ahead of any such personal milestones and jokingly asked the presenter to jinx India's winning run in the World Cup.

"Is tarah koi celebration nahi hoga. Chahe woh 49th shatak ho ya 50th, humare liye ek jaisa hai. Jaise cha raha hai, waise chalne dijiye. Yeh khushi ka mauka hai aur world cup bharat mein ho raha. Yeh humare liye kaafi acchi cheez hai. Nazar mat lagana.(There would be no such celebrations. Whether it is the 49th or 50th century, it is the same for us. Let things unfold the way it has been unfolding. Its a happy occasion and World Cup is happening in India. This is a good thing for us. Please don't jinx it).

Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds as India bowled out South Africa for just 83 in a 243-run Cricket World Cup 2023 rout with the superstar batsman hailing his achievement as "the stuff of dreams".

Kohli, on his 35th birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours, at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens which was packed with around 70,000 fans.

It had taken him 277 innings to score 49 hundreds at this level compared to the more than 450 required by fellow India 2011 World Cup-winner Tendulkar.

But Kohli said Tendulkar was still in a class of his own.

"It's a huge honour to equal my hero's record," he said.

"People like comparisons -- I am never going to be as good as him. He is perfection with batting. It's an emotional moment."

Kohli's 101 not out was the centrepiece of India's 326-5 before their powerful attack cleaned up as Rohit Sharma's men made it eight wins out of eight at the tournament.

Together with Shreyas Iyer (77) Kohli shared a third-wicket partnership of 134 after India captain Rohit had won the toss.

India, fresh from dismissing Sri Lanka for just 55 during a 302-run rout of the 1996 champions, sparked another collapse as South Africa were dismissed for 83.

It was the Proteas' second-lowest ODI total, behind their 69 against Australia at Sydney in 1993, and lowest at a World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 5-33, with India now assured of finishing the pool phase in top spot, while South Africa lower-order batsman Marco Jansen's 14 was the innings' top score.

(With AFP inputs)